Robert Downey Jr. broke his ankle while filming Iron Man 3

Accidents while filming a movie happen all the time and are normal. Therefore, the use of specialized doubles in action scenes is something necessary and common during productions such as Marvel studios. However, in iron Man 3Robert Downey Jr. wanted to participate in these scenes suffering a break.

GQ's YouTube channel has shown us an exclusive interview with Guy pearce, actor in charge of giving life to the villain Aldrich Killian in Iron Man 3. In his statements, he talks about the time he was working in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and with Robert Downey. Jr. In addition, Pearce offered details about the accident that our Tony Stark suffered during the filming of the film.

"Robert he broke his ankle in the middle of that movie, because he had to do a trick where he had to jump from one platform to another platform and be on a cable, "Pearce started saying." They went to rehearse it and said: 'No, I don't need to rehearse it', and he jumped, and the guy who he was holding the wire wasn't ready or something, landed hard, and broke his ankle, so the movie stopped for 5 or 6 weeks"concludes the actor.

Robert Downey Jr. He kept a close relationship with his character, and that is something that the actor has never hesitated to recognize. Some time ago, we were able to read statements in which he told us the special meaning that the Burger King hamburger scene had for him.

The actor is one of the most loved by fans of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The tragic death of his character caused sadness for many of his fans, who still have hope of seeing him return in future UCM films. However, the actor has already spoken about this possibility, stating that "anything could happen".