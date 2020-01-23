Robert Downey Jr. Blackface – Tropic Thunder Robert Downey Jr.

Share it:

We live in convulsive times. Luckily, our watch will not have a Doctor Manhattan that delays the minute minute that points, towards the final hour, but, while we wait for our unfailing end, here we are, doubting social advances that can only make the world a little less unfriendly place.

But let the psyche professionals take care of deciphering these apocalyptic bravado and let's focus on the important thing: “blackface”(To paint his face black) Robert Downey Jr. in 'Tropic Thunder, a very bitch war!’(Ben Stiller, 2008).

"It's the context!"I would shout George Carlin. And, on the one hand, we congratulate ourselves that the “blackface”Is finally a repudiated practice such as mockery, offense or cartoon born of both hatred and ignorance. On the other hand when Ben Stiller He decides to represent in a character everything that is wrong about the path of the stars and how they become selfish clowns in a surreal and extreme way, to paint the face of black Robert Downey Jr. It is just another way to reject the “blackface”But what do we know?

"My mother was horrified. "Bobby, I tell you, I have a bad feeling about this." I said: ‘Yes, me too, mom’”, Downey Jr. himself acknowledged in the podcast of Joe Rogan when he has asked about the matter. "When Ben called and said, "Hey, I'm doing this." I think Sean Penn had gone on the subject, I guess wisely. And I thought: 'Yes, I will and I will do it after Iron Man.' Then I began to think: 'This is a terrible idea, wait a minute.' Then I thought: 'Wait a moment friend, let's be honest, what does your heart think?"

The actor ended up being nominated for the Golden Globe and Oscar that year for his performance, but the Joker from Heath Ledger in 'The dark knight’(Christopher Nolan, 2008) snatched both awards.

"I have to be black in my mind for a summer, so there is something for me. I also have to face nature, the crazy self-involved hypocrisy of artists and what, in my opinion, they sometimes believe they are allowed to do”, Continues the interpreter. "Ben knew exactly what the vision of this was, he executed it, it was impossible that the film did not become an offensive nightmare. And 90% of my black friends said, "Uncle, it's great." I can't disagree with the others, but I know where my heart is. I think it's never an excuse to do something that is out of place and out of time, but for me, it broke the limit (of the problem). I think having a moral psychology is the first job. Sometimes, you just have to say, "Yes, I got discouraged." In my defense, ‘Tropic Thunder’ is about how bad it is (the blackface), so I make an exception"