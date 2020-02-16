Robert Downey Jr. and Tom Holland star in Back to the Future thanks to a fun deepfake

Share it:

The magic of deepfake, a software that allows you to change faces in a video or photo for those of other people, has made it possible for movie fans to imagine some of our favorite movies starring different actors. This has been the case of Back to the Future, a film that, thanks to a fan, has now featured the appearance of the stars of Avengers: Endgame.

In the past, we saw Jim Carrey in the shoes of Jack Nicholson in The Shining, video that went around the world for its high realism. We have also been able to see Tobey Maguire star in some scenes of Tom Holland's Spider-Man, but the latest creation of EZRyderX47 takes place in HIll Valley.

With a Marty McFly with the face of Tom holland Y Robert Downey Jr. In the skin of Doc, this new video has managed to go viral with more than a million views in just two days.

The new deepfake from Back to the future places us in the past, specifically in the scene of the institute of Hill valley, where Marty confesses to Doc that a teenage version of his mother has fallen in love with him endangering his own existence. The couple jokes with the meaning of the word "heavy", strong in the Spanish version. It is one of the most memorable scenes in the movie and, seeing it starring two iconic actors from the Marvel Studios movies is priceless.

The return of this franchise to the entertainment world has been rumored for months. What we do not know is whether it will be in the form of a musical or with a fourth installment, as Christopher Lloyd suggested a few months ago. In any case, Back to the future has left us a powerful legacy to science fiction fans.