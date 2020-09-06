Robert Downey Jr. and the AGBO League dedicate the new season to Chadwick Boseman

Share it:

Robert Downey Jr. announces on Instagram the return of the AGBO Superhero League, the charity initiative carried out by the production company of the Russo Brothers and Matthew Berry of ESPN, which this year will be dedicated to the memory of Chadwick Boseman.

“And here we go again,” he announces Robert Downey Jr. with a post on his Instagram.

“The #AGBOSuperheroLeague has recruited some of my greatest friends and fellow superheroes for a good cause. This year, thanks to #FanDuel, the stakes in a game have never been higher! We have $ 1 million in prizes and @officialfootprintcoalition is the charity I chose … But most importantly, this season will be dedicated to @chadwickboseman, and an additional $ 250,000 will go, throughout the season, to charities in his memory #TeamStark #Chadwickforever“writes the actor in the caption, repeating in a nutshell what he also states in the video you find at the bottom of the news.

The Fantasy Football League will therefore see the heroes of the Marvel world are back in action, Joe Russo and Matthew Berry for a season of good fun, but for a good cause: each player is in fact associated with a charity, to which the proceeds awarded will go. In addition, as recalled by Robert, the entire season will be dedicated to Chadwick Boseman, and an additional fee will be donated to other charities in his honor.

Here is the official line-up:

Joe Russo (The Arthritis Foundation)

Chris Hemsworth (Australian Childhood Foundation)

Robert Downey, Jr. (Footprint Coalition)

Chris Evans (Christopher’s Haven)

Karen Gillan (Mikey’s Line)

Tom Holland (The Brothers Trust)

Anthony Mackie (Stem NOLA)

Elizabeth Olsen (The Rape Foundation)

Chris Pratt (Special Olympics Washington)

Ryan Reynolds (SickKids Foundation of Canada)

Paul Rudd (Big Slick/Children’s Mercy Hospital)

Pom Klementieff (Time’s Up)

Liu Phone (TBA)

Matthew Berry (The V Foundation for Cancer Research).

Last year it was Thunder God interpreter Chris Hemsworth who triumphed. Who will have won it this time?

For more information, you can go to the official website of the AGBO Superhero League.