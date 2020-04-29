General News

 Robert Downey Jr. advances his return to UCM leaving it in the hands of the people

April 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image Iron Man / Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame (2019)

The other day as we know the watch party of Avengers: Endgame, in which the film's writers and directors told new details about the film. This left us new comments and revelations about that closing saga movie, which we summarized yesterday, but there is still a noteworthy detail.

One of the interesting moments of that live was when the actor Robert Downey Jr. joined the live show to talk about different things, and after chatting for a while, Joe Russo pointed to the idea of ​​meeting again even saying, "We have to (work together) again someday.". To this, the actor in charge of playing Iron Man said:

Well, you know, people will take us to whatever they want.

It does not delve into anything in that answer, because Joe Russo radically change the subject after that phrase, leaving that topic in the air.

Interestingly, in this live, Downey Jr. has also revealed that has reunited with the actors after the original avengers, and leaves in the air the reasons for that meeting. The most interesting thing is that he does not refer to them by their real names, but as the original Avengers.

I won't say why, but I had a chance to chat with five of the original six Avengers a few days ago, and after we all ended the call at Zoom, I got this wave of … Yes, it felt like it was a year ago.

Whether it is a simple meeting of old friends — which certainly seems the most likely — or a special about something, we do not know, but that mystery of not wanting to reveal the reason for their meeting does not help not speculate.

In general, a few words from Downey Jr. that are far from confirming anything, but that must be recognized they play to let their possible return in the air. It should be noted that Downey Jr., whenever they bring up the issue of returning, has this type of outings. This time it seems to leave it up to the audience. This past January for example, it was difficult to see a possible return, but it was not something that was completely ruled out.

