Robert Downey Jr. abandons all kinds of meat to become vegan

The American actor Robert Downey Jr. decided to give a dramatic turn to his life after starring in the new movie "Dolittle", the story of a man who can talk to animals, although he did not have the expected impact, the message of love and respect The animals have fallen on the actor.

After leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU or UCM), Downey Jr. still wants to save the world in one way or another, because now inspired by his wife, Susan Downey, he has decided to lead a healthier life and away from any kind of meat to become vegan.

During an interview with Variety with the intention of promoting the film "Dolittle", the actor with his wife, who was also part of the film in his direction, revealed that they have become vegans and adopted a new lifestyle.

"She is the biggest creative producer in the history of cinema, and I make faces for money and chicken, although no, now I don't eat chicken anymore," said the actor, to which his wife added: "No more chicken." .

I am adopting a plant-based diet! For money and legumes, "Robert explained.

It is worth mentioning that Robert Downey Jr. is not the only Hollywood celebrity who has adopted veganism as a new lifestyle, nor is he the only "Avenger" who has decided to take this radical step.

Benedict Cumberbatch, who gives life to the fabulous Doctor Strange is one of the celebrities who have publicly declared themselves as vegans, as well as Chris Hemsworth, who plays Thor, Mark Ruffo de Hulk, Chadwick Boseman and Danai Gurira who are Black Panther and Okoye, They have decided to change their lives and show their respect for animals.