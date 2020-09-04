Entertainment

Robert De Niro tries to kill Tommy Lee Jones in The Comeback Trail trailer

September 4, 2020
Lisa Durant
Robert De Niro has accustomed us for years to his presence in the most unlikely comedies, sometimes obtaining encouraging results, other times giving birth to what some define as real stains on an extraordinary career: obviously we hope that this The Comeback Trail be part of the first faction.

The film directed by George Gallo is actually a remake of the homonymous feature film directed by Harry Hurwitz in 1982. The cast includes the aforementioned Bob De Niro in the company of ex-Scrubs star Zach Braff in the role of two producers in deep financial crisis.

Threatened by their creditor (Morgan Freeman), De Niro and Braff then decide to set up a scam: they will hire the former western movie star Jones Duke Montana (Tommy Lee Jones) for a fictional film and will try in every way to “accidentally” die on the set, with the sole purpose of collecting the substantial compensation that would be paid to them by the insurance. The problem is that kill the old actor it will prove to be a more difficult undertaking than expected …

READ:  I'm thinking of ending things, here is the trailer and the Italian title of Kaufman's film

The film will also include Emile Hirsch, Eddie Griffin and Patrick Muldoon, while the release date of The Comeback Trail is set for next November. Meanwhile, Robert De Niro himself recently sent a message to Italy, the homeland of his great-grandparents.

