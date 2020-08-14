Robert De Niro is an unleashed grandpa in The War With Grandpa official trailer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Robert De Niro back to the charge in the official trailer for The War With Grandpa, a new film by Tim Hill that takes up the recent 'grandfather' trend of the star of Joker and The Irishman, in recent years the protagonist of comedies such as Grandfather Unleashed and Present To You.

The War with Grandpa – which is not a sequel to the film with Zac Efron – is a family comedy about a tech-averse old man moving into her nephew's room. The grandson, as you can easily imagine, is not thrilled with this change in his daily life, so he will basically try hard to kill his elderly grandfather.

If you thought the talk show scene in Joker was violent, wait to see The War With Grandpa. For further information here is the official synopsis: "Peter (Oakes Fegley) is an elementary school kid who likes to play games, hang out with his friends, and wear his beloved pairs of Air Jordans. But when his grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro), recently widowed, goes to live with Peter's family, the boy is forced to give up his most precious possession, which is his bedroom. Unwilling to accept such an injustice, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate jokes to chase the intruder away, but Grandpa Ed won't leave without a fight. Soon, however, those friendly fighters will become an all-out war with shocking consequences."

The War with Grandpa, also performed by Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour, will be released on October 9th.