Robert Aramayo will be the protagonist of The Lord of the Rings of Amazon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Two weeks ago we were able to finally meet the first character of the next and expected Amazon series based on The Lord of the rings. Now, we not only know a new actor in the cast, but we are directly talking about the protagonist of the series. It will be Robert Aramayo and you may also know him for his role in another important series of recent times: Game of Thrones.

The information has been released exclusively by the Deadline media. And according to it, Robert Aramayo will finally be the one who will replace Will Poulter, who had once been in negotiations for the role of Beldor, the young protagonist of the Amazon series. At the moment, there is no statement by Amazon itself or the actor.

In any case, as we said, Aramayo is known to have been a protagonist in Game of Thrones. Specifically, when he played the young Ned Stark in seasons six and seven of the HBO series. Aramayo has also had other roles in his career, both in series and in movies, but none as important and relevant as Stark's.

On the other hand, the information also reminds that Amazon announced in November an early renewal of Season 2 for adaptation. However, they say that this renewal implies that the series will have a break of 4 to 5 months after filming the first two episodes of Season 1 in order to write most of the scripts of the season.

Source: Deadline