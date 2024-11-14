Robbie Williams Puts Fans First with Fair-Priced 2025 Stadium Tour

In a bold move that sets him apart from his industry peers, Robbie Williams has announced his highly anticipated 2025 stadium tour with a fan-friendly approach to ticket pricing.

The former Take That superstar is making headlines not just for his upcoming performances but for his stance against dynamic pricing—a practice that has recently stirred controversy in the concert industry.

Williams has explicitly blocked dynamic pricing for his upcoming shows, demonstrating his commitment to keeping tickets accessible for his loyal fanbase. This decision comes in stark contrast to other major acts like Oasis, who faced criticism for implementing the controversial pricing model that adjusts ticket costs based on demand.

The tour, which an industry insider describes as Williams’ “boldest yet,” will showcase material from his upcoming biographical musical film “Better Man” alongside his extensive catalog of hits. The stadium tour includes five major UK and Ireland dates:

May 31: Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

June 6: Emirates Stadium, London

June 11: Co-op Live, Manchester

June 13: Royal Crescent, Bath

August 23: Croke Park, Dublin

Fans can expect reasonably structured ticket pricing, with options ranging from £66 for seated tickets to £220 for premium front standing areas. The price of rear standing tickets is £104.50, and the other seating options range from £77 to £165, all of which are fixed prices that will not increase in response to demand.

The tour’s supporting lineup adds extra value for concertgoers. The Lottery Winners will join Williams across all dates, while Scottish fans get an additional treat with Rag’n’Bone Man performing at the Edinburgh show.

A source close to the tour planning revealed, “Robbie doesn’t want to exploit his fans and saw the upset dynamic pricing caused with Oasis supporters. He didn’t want to do that to his own fans.” This decision reflects Williams’ long-standing commitment to his audience, even as he continues his friendly rivalry with the Gallagher brothers.

Due to anticipated demand, the announcement has generated significant buzz, leading to the booking of additional dates in major UK cities. Ticket sales begin Friday, November 15, with various presale options available through:

Ticketmaster

See Tickets

Robbie Williams’ official website

O2 Priority (London presale)

Co-op presale (Manchester)

Bath residents presale

Ticketmaster’s Past Booker presales

The tour announcement coincides with the upcoming release of “Better Man,” Williams’ biographical musical movie. He teased fans, saying, “I can’t wait to see you next year. There will be songs from the movie Better Man and some new music, too… but more on that soon.”

For fans looking to secure their spots early, presale access is available to those who pre-order the “Better Man” soundtrack from Williams’ website. With the combination of fair pricing, strategic venue choices, and strong supporting acts, the 2025 tour is shaping up to be a celebration of Williams’ enduring appeal in the music industry.