Roanoke wasn’t the season’s original theme, reveals one star

American Horror Story is the kind of series that, for one reason or another, manages to surprise viewers even after years, as in this case: did you know, for example, that the sixth season theme should have been different compared to the one then chosen?

American Horror Story is now a cornerstone of genre seriality, with a tenth season in the works, three more already planned, and a spin-off in development.

One of its most interesting aspects, however, is its anthological nature, and the presence of a main theme that characterizes each season.

In the case of the sixth, American Horror Story: Roanoke, the choice fell on the homonymous English colony which disappeared in American territory in 1580, an event incorporated into the narration through unpublished formats for the show, such as that of the mockumentary and similar footage of the repertoire.

Still, as he recently revealed Cheyenne Jackson in an interview, this was not the first choice for the occasion.

“Matt Bomer, Finn Wittrock and I were supposed to be brothers. Which is really funny, because there is that meme floating around the web that shows how many seem to think that we look a lot alike or are the same person.“tells the actor we saw in four seasons of AHS”Ryan told us ‘Guys, this is going to be a Civil War thing.’ He told us the pitch, and we were getting ready to stage that story. But then it became something completely different“.

And although Jackson found it definitely “strong” there American Civil War as a theme for the season, he also admitted that he had full faith in Ryan Murphy’s vision: “Nothing I could think of would be as incredible as what Ryan does. So I am here waiting, waiting and waiting for your call“.

And who knows that the actor will not be called up for one of the next seasons …