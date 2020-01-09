Entertainment

‘Riverdale’ will have season 5

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

Attention: Black Hood can no longer chase you but this information contains ‘spoilers’ from season 4, which will scare you as if you face Jason Blossom's corpse in your living room.

In the only nine chapters we have of fourth season in 'Riverdale’Everything has happened. The death of Fred Andrews, the overthrow of the Farm, the deceptions of Betty's brother, a Halloween special, the corpse in Cheryl Blossom's hall … and a long etcetera that culminates with the death from Jughead (or so it seems) at the hands of his girlfriend, as the little ones were coming flashbacks We have been watching throughout all the episodes.

Right now, they are in a small break of ‘mid-season’, which will end much sooner than you can imagine: January 23. But until then, we have good news. Drumroll. ¡¡‘Riverdale’ will have a season 5!

As reported by the TV Line, the chain that produces and broadcasts fiction in the United States, The CW, has renewed the series for a new installment for the 202-2021 season. Obviously, we still have no release date and neither the plot that will be developed in it. We are not even done with the latter! But we assume that, with data such as that Archie does not want to go to university or that Jughead is writing a novel (if he is not dead), the writers will bundle something to keep us glued to the TV as they have done in these previous installments. We can even think of a possible pregnancy of any of the girls! Let's see, they're all day dale-que-te-pego, weird it wouldn't be.

READ:  You will die of love with the surprise journey that Cara Delevingne has prepared for Ashley Benson

We will continue to report!

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.