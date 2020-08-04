Riverdale, the line of sportswear inspired by Cheryl Blossom is coming soon

Share it:

The Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch launched its sportswear line in collaboration with an American company. The collection includes various red-based clothes and objects clearly inspired by the character of Cheryl Blossom.

According to Petsch, this sportswear line it is designed to be comfortable, performing but at the same time fashionable and comes from his love for a sporty lifestyle.

"Being a fashion enthusiast and having a very busy life between travel, set engagements and training, I wanted to merge a high performance clothing line and comfortable who knew how to keep up with the latest catwalk trends ", Petsch said in a statement.

The collection costs from $ 34.95 to $ 84.95 and includes a variety of items, ranging from bras to jackets, many with red accents. Petsch stressed that it was important to her incorporate the color red into the line to pay homage to his character from Riverdale: "The very bright cherry red dress is truly inspired by Cheryl", said Petsch. "I really wanted to incorporate the red color to make it a small tribute, because if it weren't for her I wouldn't be where I am today, so I really wanted this thing. "

And speaking of Cheryl, the actress said that he hopes to return to his role in Riverdale soon. The series, which will jump five years into the future in the fifth season, is expected to resume soon with its production:

"I hope we'll be back soon. I think people will have a lot of fun, because this year we will really focus on relationships. There will be many twists and some things that you may not like."

On the set you will breathe a rather tense air after the accusations made by Bernadette Beck to the world of Riverdale. In addition, Lili Reinhart has revealed that she is experiencing a strong state of stress after the lockdown.