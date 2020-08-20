Riverdale star Lili Reinhart talks about depression: "I felt like I was dying"

Share it:

After talking about the hard times gone through during the lockdown, Riverdale star Lili Reinhart decided to expose herself in a long interview where she talked about her recent battle with depression.

"I'm not the same person as four months ago" the actress explained to Refinery29. "I couldn't see the light. I felt like I was dying. It was fucking hard, and there's no other way to get over it than to go through it. When it comes to heartache, pain and breakup, I've seen a lot of people looking for to fill that emptiness with sex, with coke, with food or alcohol, but the emptiness is always there with them. "

"I took the path less traveled and faced my problem. I had to face my pain head on." Reinhart added.

A few hours after the release of the interview, the actress made it clear on social media that the situation does not have nothing to do with her relationship with Cole Sprouse: "The quotes from my recent interview are not about a" breakup. "They are about the depression I've been through these past few months. I'm tired of people taking my words out of context and putting them together to create their own clickbait story. so openly about something as personal as a breakup. I was talking about my depression. "

Meanwhile, Riverdale's fifth season has entered pre-production.