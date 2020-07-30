Riverdale star Lili Reinhart stars in the Chemical Hearts trailer

Share it:

Based on the novel by Krystal Sutherland "Our Chemical Hearts", the new production film Amazon Chemical Hearts sees as protagonists Lili Reinhart and Austin Abrams. Here is the first trailer.

"You are never more alive than when you are a teenager. The brain fills up with chemicals that can turn your life into a story of epic proportions; yet, until the start of my final year of high school, nothing really interesting had ever happened to me. But then, something happened".

Thus opens the Chemical Hearts trailer, the film written and directed by Richard Tanne.

Inspired by the novel by author Krystal Sutherland, the film follows Henry "a 17 year old boy (Abrams) who considers himself an incurable romantic. Determined to become the editor-in-chief of the school newspaper and be admitted to a good college, there isn't much that distracts Henry from his goals, at least until Grace (Reinhart) arrives".

Among the producers of Chemical Hearts are also Tanne himself and the actress from Riverdale, on his first experience as executive producer, while in the cast of the film we find, among others, Kara Young, C.J. Hoff, Kem Sharma and Sarah Jones.

In the United States Chemical Hearts will arrive on August 21 on the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform.