‘Riverdale’ runs out of two cast actors

We feel completely devastated and the fault is not the fact that it is Monday, but all the events that are happening during the last chapters of the Season 4 of ‘Riverdale’. Both in the fictional town and in real life! And, it seemed that the whole drama was served with the supposed death of one of the main characters of the distribution —Tranqui, we are not going to do the ‘spoiler’ if you have not arrived yet – but now we have just received much worse news.

Skeet Ulrich, the actor who plays FP Jones, Sheriff of Riverdale, leader of The Snakes and father of Jughead, has announced that it leaves the series. And he's not the only one, since Marisol Nichols, the mother of Veronica Lodge, joins him in this sudden abandonment. Ulrich has done it through an emotional Instagram post … and you can't imagine how much we will miss this ‘Riverdale’ father.

‘‘ I don't know how to start thanking everyone for the unwavering support and love you have given me! I appreciate it very much. I may leave Riverdale, but the experience lived in the last four years will never leave my heart.

Marisol also thanked the cast and crew of the series through a statement to TV Line, saying: "We had many wonderful moments together during the highest and lowest moments. We really have the best fans in history. I'm looking forward to start the next chapter and I'm excited about the future. "

What we still don't know is how the scriptwriters will fix these marches, since Jones, for example, has become a very important character in the cast thanks to the town's Sheriff and his relationship with Betty's mother. We assume that neither will have a tragic end, but maybe the supposed outcome of season 4 has something to do. We will continue to report!