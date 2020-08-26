Riverdale, Lily Reinhart on her underwear scene: “I felt very insecure”

Share it:

The interviews with the interpreter of Betty Cooper: After unveiling the first details on the fifth season of Riverdale, Lili Reinhart talked about her experience on the set of the show in the Netflix catalog.

The actress answered questions from reporters of the Los Angeles Times, revealing what it felt like to have to shoot a scene only in underwear: “I don’t have the body of a classic CW actress, I mean slim waist, perfectly shaped legs, small and very skinny, I had to do a lingerie scene last season and I felt very insecure. I really didn’t want to do it, but I never told anyone, nobody forced me to shoot it, really“.

Lily Reinhart then continues: “But the situation was complicated, I can’t talk about body positivity and then not be consistent, so even though I don’t feel very comfortable with my body, I thought it was important for me to do the scene in bra so people could really see how they are. I did this for people who believe they must have a certain body type“.

Work has resumed on the unpublished episodes, which could go broadcast in 2021. In recent days, showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa shared the first image of Riverdale 5.