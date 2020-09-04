Riverdale, Lili Reinhart talks about her return to the set: “I feel like a prisoner”

Share it:

It seems that Lili Reinhart is not very keen on returning to work on the Riverdale set being forced to stay in Canada, away from her closest loved ones, for a long time.

The pandemic as we know, has totally upset all our habits and has therefore considerably also modified the television productions who, in order to pursue optimal safety standards, are forced to impose continuous quarantines on their cast.

“I genuinely feel like a prisoner, because I can’t leave Canada,” said the Riverdale star. “It doesn’t make you feel good. You can’t go home for Thanksgiving, you can’t visit your family. Nobody can come and see you unless it’s quarantined for two weeks. It’s all horrible.”

Lili will have to stay stuck in Canada for a long time because, not only will he have to finish filming the fourth season but he will also have to shoot the whole fifth. However, things have changed a lot since March and it will be hard to get back on set:

“We stopped during the prom episode, so I have to go back to that dress. Five months later, we’ll all be tanned, maybe even fat. I sure am.”

As we know in Riverdale 5 there will be a significant time jump, we will have to get used to seeing the protagonists of the series in new guises. For example, many wonder what Archie of Riverdale will do after high school. To find out, we just have to wait.