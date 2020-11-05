Riverdale, Hayley Law would gladly return in season 5: “I love that series”

The fifth season of Riverdale, which will be characterized by a time jump. A former cast actress, Hayley Law, recently revealed that she’d love to return to the series. The actress, who played Valerie Brown, member of the band Josie and The Pussycats, participated in the first two seasons.

The actress, who also starred in the Netflix series Altered Carbon, told ET Canada that he “talked a little” with the showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa of this possibility.

“I would absolutely return” has explained. “That’s where I started, then I would always go back. The story is out of this world and I love everyone on the show, and I’m still in touch with them. “

Who knows if his wish will be realized, and if we will see again Hayley Law in the future of Riverdale. Some time ago the actress had also spoken of the inequality of treatment reserved for black actors, saying she was happy with the progress made in terms of inclusiveness.

Another actress from Riverdale, Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, has instead confirmed the seven-year time jump of the series, also telling how fun it was to play a character of her age and no longer an adolescent.

For other insights on Riverdale, we refer to the memory of the last day on the set of Skeet Ulrich.