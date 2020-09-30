Riverdale, Erinn Westbrook joins the cast of the fifth season

New faces in that of Riverdale. In fact, a new series regular is added to the fifth season of The CW show, the actress of Glee and Insatiable Erinn Westbrook.

After having forcibly shortened the fourth season due to the global pandemic, the TV series Riverdale has already started filming the fifth, and now the first casting news is starting to arrive.

Erinn Westbrook (formerly seen in The Resident, Glee, Insatiable and Diary of a Nerd Superstar) has joined the cast of the show as a series regular, and her character will have an important connection with a landmark Riverdale: Westbrook will play in fact Tabitha Tate, ambitious businesswoman and niece of Pop Tate, the owner of Pop’s. Tabitha will arrive in town with the intent of making the iconic venue a franchise, even if the town itself is “struggling to survive”.

In the fifth season we will have the opportunity to review for a few episodes Hermione Lodge and FP Jones, although their interpreters should have left the show at the end of the fourth season, while they will, of course, also return KJ Apa, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Casey Cott e Madelaine Petsch.

Meanwhile, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa continues to whet the curiosity of fans through social media, disseminating clues and possible anticipations on the fate of some characters.

What will really happen in the Riverdale Season 5?