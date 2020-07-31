Riverdale, Cole Sprouse and that prolonged silence on social media: that's what happened

Share it:

Since a month Cole Sprouse he no longer gave traces of himself on social networks, thus raising the concern of fans. Today the interpreter of Jughead in the CW series Riverdale he explained the reasons for this choice with a long post on Instagram, inviting, among other things, his compatriots to responsibility in such a complex moment.

Cole after the storm he was involved in did lose track for a while, but what had once been a child prodigy in the company of his brother, go back to talking about yourself with very heartfelt words.

"I know I have been away from social media for a while. I had decided to take a break from everything especially for the mind. I have never been a very active user on social media but in quarantine I realized that I was abusing it. The work is, albeit slowly, returning to normal or better to a new normal. So I preferred to respect the schedule well. When I had taken a break from acting for college, being able to go back to my usual rhythms is a fundamental skill. "

So the Riverdale actor said he preferred a detox from social media of which he was abusing during the quarantine and then added: "Know how to take your breaks when needed. Physical and mental health come first. Over time, we will all be able to understand more clearly the huge global trauma that has represented the pandemic. The effects made some bankruptcies in the United States much more evident. We are in the midst of an election of enormous importance. I want to encourage all Americans to think deeply on our 'modern' medical care system. I will be more active soon! "

Just on social media, Cole's brother had published a tender photo of them as children. What do you think of these words? Let us know in the comments.