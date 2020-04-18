Rivaldo: "It is time to sell Dembélé"

The coronavirus crisis was not enough to forget the bad moment it is going through Ousmane Dembélé in his sports career. Not everyone is clear that the French must continue in Barcelona, ​​extremely punished by the injuries since his arrival in Catalonia.

This is the case of the former soccer player Rivaled, which has been clear in Betfair: “Ousmane Dembélé signed with Barcelona almost three years ago and has already had enough time to settle in the club and prove his worth. He is still a player with great potential, but I think this summer could be the perfect opportunity for Barcelona to sell him or enter into the operation of some of the players that Barça is chasing. "

For Rivaldo, injuries are no excuse and he should have shown more than blaugrano: "He has had bad luck with injuries, but he could also have tried to give more at times. He has not lived up to expectations and he could rebuild his career at another club where he feels safer to play his best. "

In addition, the Brazilian points out several pretended by Barça and the need to make cash: "They seem to be trying to sign Neymar and Lautaro MartínezSo Dembélé will probably have a hard time finding a place in the team next season. Furthermore, Barcelona would need to reduce its workforce. To sign new players, others must leave. "

Rivaldo scored 133 goals and he distributed 41 assists on goal in the 236 games he played with the Barcelona jersey, from 1997 to 2002. In this time he won two leagues, a European Super Cup and a Copa del Rey.