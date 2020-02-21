Rivaldo: "I doubt that Braithwaite is the player that Barça needs now"

Rivaldo does not finish seeing the hiring of the striker Martin Braithwaite by Barcelona. In fact, the Brazilian says that he neither understands nor shares that signing for several reasons: "The first one, that it is a signing that is made beyond the market and, in addition, because Barcelona could have chosen some kid from the farmhouse instead of this operation, "he said.

For the Golden Ball, the Blaugrana team "is beginning to improve" and there is no reason to "make such an effort to incorporate a forward who, with all due respect, I doubt that the player is the one FC Barcelona need now. I thought of a younger player with more progression curve. "

Rivaldo

/ SER chain

In the Brazilian's opinion, the fact that Leganés may be harmed by this operation is also a problem. "He takes it from a club he is trying to avoid descent by paying the clause. Surely they get very damaged from all this, "says the Betfair ambassador.

The controversy over networks

Regarding the news advanced by Than you play! about the company hired by Barcelona that came to send messages against club players, the Brazilian showed some amazement for everything that is happening: "I just hope all this is not true. Because if Barcelona has really paid for defame players, former players and former presidents in social networks, it would be very sad, "he said.

"This style of social media news is really annoying for the people affected, and even more so if it's the club that orders it. Everyone should be pissed off", he insisted. Rivaldo also trusts that Messi and Piqué, two of the players mentioned in all this, will give a professional performance. "The two should focus on working and waiting for the future development of this whole case. That is what I did during my career, I always tried to get away from rumors and news that could only harm my performance if I gave it a lot of importance," he said.