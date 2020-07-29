Rivaldo, forceful about the scandal between Arthur and Barcelona: "I'm sure Setien wanted to have it available"

Share it:

Ronaldinho and Rivaldo, two glories of FC Barcelona

He Barcelona a time of turmoil is passing. The movements in the club raise concerns within days of fighting for the Champions League and one of the last chapters was starring the Brazilian Arthur Melo, who has already agreed to transfer him to Juventus of Italy but who decided not to return from his country to accompany the squad in the international tournament.

In the midst of an unexpected scandal, his compatriot and former footballer from Blaugrana Rivaldo came out to support him: "The Arthur case has been very poorly managed". The historic Brazilian attacker, who played in the shirt of the Blaugrana From 1997 to 2002, it was clear in his analysis: “Everything points to an internal problem and that it was the directive that told Setién at the time to start considering him as his last option in the midfield in the final stretch of the league".

Rivaldo, who spoke about it on the bookmaker's website Betfair of which he is ambassador, warned: "I am sure Setien would have wanted to have it available, because it is one of the best and would have been useful". On June 29, both Juventus with Barcelona made the exchange between Arthur and Miralem Pjanic official. However, both must end the current season with their respective clubs before emigrating.

Arthur will emigrate to Juventus at the end of the current season (Photo: EFE)

Although Melo started in two presentations and entered from the bench of substitutes in three other opportunities, he did not add minutes in the last six duels that coincided in time with the definition of his transfer and the formalization of the agreement with the Italian entity. In relation to all this situation, the former footballer of the Catalan club of 48 years assured that "the coach and the board have simply decided that Arthur is no longer part of the team. ” because "possibly they thought that it would not give 100%". In contrast, he reflected: "I consider Arthur to be a good professional who should continue playing with the team until the transfer occurs."

"It is sad to see how Arthur's career at Barça is ending", he claimed. In unison, Pjanic continued to be part of Juventus with no problems and celebrated winning the Scudetto in recent days.

Among other analyzes he carried out, he was in tune with the harsh statements Lionel Messi made about the team's performance this year and the change they must make to dispute the return of the round of 16 against Napoli on August 8 in Looking for the passage to the “Final 8 ″ of the Champions League:“ As Lionel Messi said at the end of Barcelona's defeat against Osasuna: if the team does not improve quickly, then they are in danger of losing to Naples"

"As a former player and fan of Barcelona, ​​I am concerned about that match. I think all the fans share my feelings because it will be a very hard clash against a good Italian team, playing without fans in the stands, and Napoli will try everything to eliminate Barcelona at the Camp Nou, ”he said.

Rivaldo, Golden Ball in 1999, obtained three titles during his stay in the Catalan entity with two local Leagues and a Copa del Rey.

