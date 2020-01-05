Rituals for Mhoni Vidente's new year: love, money and abundance in 2020

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

2020 will be very complicated, according to Mhoni Seer, so he revealed a series of rituals so that the coming year will be prosperous.

It is important to mention that, "the most important thing in a ritual, is to do it with a lot of faith, with all the calm mentality, especially heavy in prosperity, health, love and all the happiness that we want for the year 2020", highlighted the famous seer.

Rituals

Clean the house on December 30 or 31

Soak a new red flannel with 7-male lotion, spray perfume (the one you use most), again bathe the cloth with lotion and with this clean all the furniture in your house, while you pray an Our Father and a Hail Mary , to cut bad vibes.

Deposit in savings cards on December 31 or January 2

This ritual is to have abundance throughout the year and that bank accounts always have money.

Cut the hair on December 31

This is to cut all the negatives of the whole year.

Mop the house on December 31

To a new mop is added lotion of 7 males and mops your house from the back out, praying an Our Father and a Hail Mary, to renew all the energies.

Lining wood with dollars

Line a wooden board with dollar bills (preferably) and keep it in your room and on January 2 place it under the mattress, this will help to have money all year.

YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED: Dear TV Azteca conductor resigns after "humiliation" of Sofia Aragon in a program