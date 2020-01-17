'Risky Bussines' and 'Grease' in the new Jonas Brothers

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Almost a year after launching the 'Sucker music video, the Jonas Brothers and their women have just returned to the load with new video, betting this time to give us a tribute to some of the most famous movies in the cinema. Is about 'What a Man Gotta Do', and in this we see Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas attached to their respective wives Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas while recreating some of the most iconic movie scenes like 'A great love', 'Risky Business' and 'Grease'.





The video begins with Nick Jonas sliding down the floor of a huge house, simply dressed in a white shirt and sunglasses, all in the purest Tom Cruise style in the famous movie. Next to him Chopra appears sitting on the sofa, fully immersed in the role that Rebecca de Mornay once did in the 1983 classic.

Then we go to a high school gym, where we can see JOe Jonas and Sophie Turner dancing as if they were Danny and Sandy in 'Grease', a 1978 classic in which John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John taught us how to dance really. And we end up with Kevin and his wife Danielle, who recreate the iconic scene of the cassette of 'A great love', with the singer emulating Lloyd Dobler (John Cusack) and she giving life to Diane Court (Ione Skye). The best? The couple's dog, Riley, has made his debut in the video with his parents.