Risk of Rain 2: Roguelike shooter exits early access on PC, launch announced

Released for the first time on Steam in March 2019, the roguelike shooter Risk of Rain 2 is preparing to exit definitively from the Early Access phase with the launch of the final version announced by Hopoo Games.

The same developers have in fact announced the definitive release of Risk of Rain 2 on 11 August. To celebrate the launch, the game will be updated with the Launch Update which will add a new playable character called Captain. Captain is a support / damage type character equipped with a combo of rifles that can wipe out every enemy and a special ability that restricts the dispersion of the shot. The unpublished character can also call a probe that distributes armor and medikit to all his allies.

The update will also introduce a new level set on the moon with lots of enemies never seen before and a final Boss. Among the new objects the Molten Perforator and the Massive Leech must be mentioned, as well as the many skills added for the occasion.

Risk of Rain 2 has been the protagonist of a great success with over a million copies sold. Before leaving, we remind you that Risk of Rain 2 is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.