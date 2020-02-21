Rising Sun, the first anime made in 4K arrives in March on Netflix

Share it:

The production process of Sol Levante is destined to be talked about, as it is the first animated production of Japanese origin to be entirely realized in 4K format. Production I.G. he has given all his energy to innovate the sector with the arduous task of creating a very high resolution anime.

Making a2D animation in 4K each frame must be entirely designed on special tables, multiplying the time necessary to produce the project out of all proportion. This situation, not facilitated by hurried pace of industry, caused a series of controversies over the salaries of the animators of the Rising Sun which, in the face of a greater workload, would not have been rewarded with adequate wages.

Anyway, the anime from Haikyuu's studio! debut on Netflix starting next March 23. The opera was initially scheduled to debut during the fall season, but due to production delays the US giant was forced to postpone distribution. Well, barring unforeseen circumstances, in exactly one month we will have the opportunity to admire the first anime entirely made in 4K and with HDR technology.

For first impressions of Rising Sun. we suggest you stay tuned between our pages, in order to stay updated on the ambitious project. And you, however, are curious to see this anime in 4K? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.