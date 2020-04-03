Rising Sun Review: the short Netflix experiences anime in 4K

Share it:

Rising Sun is an experimental project. It is necessary to know this in advance, before approaching the vision of an extremely short short film which, given this particular nature, could greatly disappoint you. For several months Netflix had communicated the production of this work constantly shrouded in mystery, of which few details were known, but absolutely nothing about the plot or the number of episodes. It is about first anime made entirely in 4K and that is precisely why it showcases some interesting things. But it is still too little to talk about a truly satisfying project.

The first 4K anime



Let's start from the beginning: initially, according to the news filtered by the network, it was believed that Sol Levanta would be a series. Unfortunately, however, no clue has confirmed it so far. When Sol Levante was released on Netflix on the morning of April 2, we were also impressed to see that the product has only one episode, however very short: 4 minutes in total for a very spectacular sequence, but also not very concrete, even if a thread of narration emerges between the lines of the published material.

In any case, Netflix classifies the product as a "film", unhinging the beliefs of those who believed it would be a serial anime, albeit much shorter than the canonical production values ​​of the Japanese industry.

But why Rising Sun is so short? The answer is simple: from the realization point of view it is an immense project, perhaps still not very in line with the current dictates of the production landscape of souls.

Being natively made in 4K resolution, the original boards and storyboards are four times larger than normal. If already, usually, the realization of a storyboard of about 24 minutes in standard resolution for an anime episode can take weeks or months of work (depending on the nature of the product: a battle shonen, obviously, requires careful, meticulous preparation and very long given the many combat sequences), it is not difficult to imagine what the working times of the Rising Sun were.

But at this point, given the substantial inconsistency of the narrative and filmic construct of the product, we would have preferred that the project cemented its foundations, perhaps reaching a more congruous minute to justify its launch on an international platform with an important value (and cost) as Netflix, which in various situations has not communicated very well the productive scope of this project.

The fate of a warrior

So what is the Rising Sun talking about? It is a very short fantasy story, in which a warrior in possession of mysterious magical powers decides to access a sacred place, but encounters the hostilities of the guardian spirits of a land with a mystical flavor. It must be admitted: in a few minutes storytelling manages to be essential and self-contained, staging a classic but effective apology of the death-rebirth cycle in fantasy sauce.

However, it is by observing everything carefully that we realize how much potential the project would have, and how it could have been further developed if the animation studio directed by Akira Saitoh (Production I.G) had perhaps taken longer. The point is that Sol Levante, in its undoubted narrative and conceptual charm, turns out in the end a mere exercise in style, an experiment that timidly looks at the future use of alternative techniques in the animation sector.

From a technical point of view, at least, the Netflix short is a real design pearl, in which all the inspiration and creativity of a truly peculiar fantasy is poured. But also for this reason the animations, albeit exceptionally fluid and in some rarely spectacular situations, focus on an optimization that is not always effective, treating the characters as an accessory of the scenario, which moves and is animated in an anomalous way with respect to the backdrop. . The latter are perhaps the real flagship of the production: very rich, colorful, super detailed. A work that recognizes all the incredible productive effort of the studio.