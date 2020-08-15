Rising Phoenix: the story of the Paralympics, the trailer of the Netflix docufilm with Bebe Vio

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The official trailer for Rising Phoenix: the history of the Paralympics, a new documentary coming to Netflix which will also see the participation of the Italian fencer Bebe Vio, an example of strength and positivity and winner of 38 gold medals.

Rising Phoenix tells "the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of World War II to the third largest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics have led to the birth of a truly global movement that continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, to diversity and human potential. "

In addition to Bebe Vio, extraordinary films will appear in the docufilm athletes from all over the world as Ellie Cole (Australia), Jean-Baptiste Alaize (France), Matt Stutzman (USA), Jonnie Peacock (UK), Cui Zhe (China), Ryley Batt (Australia), Ntando Mahlangu (South Africa), Tatyana McFadden (US ).

Sir Philip Craven, President of the International Paralympic Committee from 2001 to 2019, Xavi Gonzalez, former CEO of the International Paralympic Committee (ICC) and Eva Loeffler, daughter of Dr. Ludwig Guttmann, neurosurgeon and neurologist who founded the largest spinal injury hospital in Europe (Stoke Mandeville, Buckinghamshire, UK) and the first Disability Games as a rehabilitation method.

Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui, Rising Phoenix: the history of the Paralympics will debut on Netflix on August 26th.