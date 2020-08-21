Riquelme’s messages to Lionel Messi in the midst of his crisis with Barcelona

Share it:

Riquelme and Messi exchange messages often: will Roman tempt him to play for Boca?

The news that shocked Spain in the last hours was the phrase that Lionel Messi He would have said to the brand new Barcelona coach, Ronaldo Koeman, upon having their first meeting: “I feel more outside than inside”. The Argentine star is going through his worst crisis in the Catalan institution and for the first time he seriously doubts his future. In the midst of so many questions and pretenders for the sporting continuity of Leo, including Manchester City and Newell’s, is not a piece of information to let your relationship with Juan roman riquelme.

An important source from Boca told Infobae than Roman and Messi speak very often and they maintain an excellent relationship since they had to be teammates in the Argentine team at the time of José Pekerman and Alfio Basile (prior to the resignation of the former hitch due to his differences with Diego Armando Maradona).

“I talk a lot with him but not about the national team, I talk about other things. How he goes and things like that “Riquelme revealed in an interview a while ago, when Messi was debating his possible return to the national team at the time he went through an impasse. And the flea was condescending when they mentioned the possibility of traveling to Argentina to be part of the Riquelme tribute party, which was finally postponed: “Because of dates I don’t know, if it is a date in which I am there and I can, delighted to be there. Román deserves a great farewell after such a long time that it was not done to him, for all he gave to football and Boca, he deserves something great “.

Messi and Riquelme prior to a qualifying clash with the Argentine team (Photo NA: Carlos Brigo)

Together they formed the basis of the squad that qualified for the 2006 World Cup in Germany, where they coexisted until reaching the quarterfinals against the homeowner and being eliminated in the penalty shootout (the game in which Riquelme was substituted and Messi did not enter ). And in the 2007 Copa América, with Coco Basile on the bench, they were the conductors of a team that overwhelmed each opponent until the final against Brazil, with a 3-0 loss.

The admiration for football quality is reciprocal and also the camaraderie (even in 2016 they chatted for a while after a duel between Villarreal and Barcelona at El Madrigal) … Will that be enough to elaborate a management for him?

DREAM OR POSSIBILITY?

Riquelme has a special appreciation for Messi but is respectful regarding decisions about his future

Boca has a fairly balanced and complete squad, but the head of the Football Council made it clear that if the possibility of taking a quality leap with a footballer of international stature arises, will try to make the effort. It was what he dealt with with Chilean Mauricio Isla, who finally ended up signing with Flamengo from Brazil.

As at the time the directive xeneize The previous one opened the doors wide to Messi (they even gave him club clothing when his first child was born) for any eventuality, the same Riquelme makes him feel despite having something clear: hiring him is a practically impossible goal.

Not only because the Rosario has not yet defined leaving Barça but because, as a first option, he would consider staying in the first level European arena. And if necessary, if at some point in his career he defines experimenting in Argentine soccer, a frustrated dream since he left as a teenager for Spain, the team that has the most chances of receiving it is Newell’s because of his sentimental appreciation.

