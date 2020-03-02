Riot reveals all the details about Valorant, its new tactical FPS

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

As a leak pointed out last week, Valorant It is the final name of the new game of Riot Games, being its first tactical FPS based on games of 5 against 5 and with a launch planned for this summer.

The game that until now we had known as Project A will offer a selection of characters known as agents from cultures and real-world locations, which means that there is no relationship with the League of Legends franchise. It is set in a version of the Earth based in the near future. Each of the agents will have unique abilities, although the playable core is oriented to the tactical shooter.

The producer Anna Donion told that the shooter "will raise the core values ​​of the competitive tactical shooter: precision, lethal gunplay and strategy execution"Some examples given by Riot speak of how"a player with stable precision and a gun will always outperform an unstable sniper"It has been mentioned that the TTK (time to kill) will be low, causing the headshots to be immediate deaths and a 3-4 bullet matte rifle. It will be necessary to control the recoil to get out of a shooting.

Two teams will face each other by choosing their agents before each round of attacking-against-defender games begins. The games will be played at the best of 24 rounds.

Riot claims to have high-level performance in mind for Valorant and will therefore implement servers with low latency for players around the world, a custom netcode for accurate impact recording and a proprietary anti-trap system capable of preventing and detecting such traps.

The requirements of the game are:

Recommended – 60fps CPU: Intel i3-4150 GPU: Geforce GT730

High performance – 144 + fps CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

Minimum – 30fps CPU: Intel i3-370M GPU: Intel HD 3000 Windows 7/8/10 64-bit 4GB RAM 1GB VRAM



Valorant is the latest from RIot, who have spent the past decade focusing on a single game, the MOBA League of Legends. On its tenth anniversary a series of projects were announced including the Legends of Runeterra card game, a fighting game called Project L and a social game called Project F.

Other projects such as an animated television series are also underway.