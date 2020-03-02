Riot reveals all the details about Valorant, its new tactical FPS

As a leak pointed out last week, Valorant It is the final name of the new game of Riot Games, being its first tactical FPS based on games of 5 against 5 and with a launch planned for this summer.
The producer Anna Donion told that the shooter "will raise the core values of the competitive tactical shooter: precision, lethal gunplay and strategy execution"Some examples given by Riot speak of how"a player with stable precision and a gun will always outperform an unstable sniper"It has been mentioned that the TTK (time to kill) will be low, causing the headshots to be immediate deaths and a 3-4 bullet matte rifle. It will be necessary to control the recoil to get out of a shooting.
Two teams will face each other by choosing their agents before each round of attacking-against-defender games begins. The games will be played at the best of 24 rounds.
Riot claims to have high-level performance in mind for Valorant and will therefore implement servers with low latency for players around the world, a custom netcode for accurate impact recording and a proprietary anti-trap system capable of preventing and detecting such traps.
The requirements of the game are:
- Recommended – 60fps
- CPU: Intel i3-4150
- GPU: Geforce GT730
- High performance – 144 + fps
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz
- GPU: GTX 1050 Ti
- Minimum – 30fps
- CPU: Intel i3-370M
- GPU: Intel HD 3000
- Windows 7/8/10 64-bit
- 4GB RAM
- 1GB VRAM
Valorant is the latest from RIot, who have spent the past decade focusing on a single game, the MOBA League of Legends. On its tenth anniversary a series of projects were announced including the Legends of Runeterra card game, a fighting game called Project L and a social game called Project F.
Other projects such as an animated television series are also underway.
