Riot Offers $ 100,000 To Anyone Who Can Bypass The Cheater Filter

Years of observing the evolution of League of Legends have led us to see that Riot Games takes the security of its services and the task of keeping cheats well away from competitive games seriously. This will not change with your new IP, the popular one Valorant.

Riot's Paul Chamberlain recounted a few days ago that Valorant's cheat protection system needs to work on players' PCs even when they don't have the game open. Now they launch a rather succulent reward that reaffirms the importance they give to this section of the game.

A reward of $ 100,000 is offered in a list of rewards published by the study on HackerOne, a site where these types of awards are offered to those who are capable of violating programs that they believe to be safe.

Vanguard is the name of Riot's new protection system and they have released it with the arrival of Valorant to thousands of players thanks to a closed beta that continues to grow in popularity while many users continue to fight on platforms like Twitch to get their invitation.

We don't know if Valorant could be the new League of Legends, but it has certainly already managed to attract the attention of millions of people and the numbers are expected to become quite bulky once the game is available to everyone at some point, hopefully this summer.

