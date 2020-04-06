Riot has had to limit its developers the time they can play Valorant

Share it:

This weekend we have been able to see in depth what it offers Valorant Through various live broadcasts and there are few doubts left, Riot Games has done it again with a competitive video game that seems quite addictive.

Proof of what engages the hectic and precise game style of this new FPS is that the development team itself has limited hours that they can play at the request of the studio's producers.

Product manager Anna Donlony and game desasaplander Joe Ziegler have revealed on its official YouTube channel that employees have been hooked for too long competing game after game.

"I remember there was a time when we actually had to put a rule in place to cut playtime during testing and poor Deke [senior producer] had to tell the team. It was because literally everyone was playing a lot in the workplace and development had slowed down, and obviously we want the game to come out as soon as possible, so we had to make rules"

Donlon also says that things can go wrong very quickly when they go from having a few thousand players to several hundred thousand and they start to encounter problems, the servers are not prepared or anything else. For all that, a closed beta will begin tomorrow.

Valorant is the first leap into competitive FPS from the creators of League of Legends, who have extensive experience with balancing characters, managing communities with millions of members, and other key elements to succeed.

Source.