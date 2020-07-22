Riot Games officially presents the LOL ESPORTS brand

Share it:

Riot Games today unveiled a new League of Legends esport-related brand, LoL Esports, which will be the voice and platform of world competitions and the greatest export entertainment experience for fans around the world.

"Our goal is to bring joy to the billions of LoL esports fans around the world," he has declared John Needham, global head of eSport in Riot Games. "It all stems from the creation of a thriving eSport ecosystem supported by exciting competitions, sustainable growth, cutting-edge technology, intense entertainment and attention to integrity for sport and for our teams. "Now all this will live within LoL Esports, from the exciting challenges in the regional leagues that keep millions of people glued to the screens up to the emblematic moment when the champions lift the World Cup trophy."

As League of Legends enters its second decade of life, the new LoL Esports brand will embody the values ​​that aim to reinforce the game concept as a significant life goal, and will debut with a new logo it's a new design inspired by the summons' Landa aesthetic.

Since its launch in 2010, League of Legends has become the most popular eSport globally, reaching undefeated record of 21.8 million viewers on average per minute (AMA) during the final of the 2019 World Championship.

The sport has grown to become an industry leader, with hundreds of professional players facing each other 12 regional leagues worldwide, developing a robust ecosystem that includes experimental and academic leagues, as well as a commitment to digital innovation that redefines the experience of sport itself. In the years leading up to Summer Split 2020, currently underway, the regional leagues have found a significant increase in interest and an increase in the online audience, as evidenced by the average number of spectators per minute.

A recent report by Stream Hatchet, the team of experienced video game streaming analysts of the Engine Media / Torque Esports group, reveals a 129% increase in AMA in League of Legend's top four eSports leagues, or LPL (China), LCK (South Korea), LEC (Europe) and LCS (North America), on Twitch and YouTube, testifying to the positive trend among League of Legends eSport fans around the world .

Starting this week, LoL Esports will begin to provide additional entertainment experiences through its dedicated digital channel LoLEsports.com, in addition to three new series of videos that analyze global competitions from different points of view.

Through this content, fans will enjoy unprecedented coverage of League of Legends eSports, which involves the highest levels of gameplay among 12 regional leagues and global events.

The new video series will be shared through all LoL Esports social channels, including YouTube, Facebook is Twitter:

Weekly Rundown – A weekly summary of the most spectacular moments on the competitive scene and the news regarding teams and players. (Broadcast on July 21 every week).

The Penta – A collection of the five best plays in the world chosen during each competitive week. (Broadcast from July 22nd every week).

Champ Select – A fortnightly show with various guests who will present the best players of their regional leagues. (Broadcast on July 23 every two weeks).