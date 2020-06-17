Riot Games officially announces the VALORANT Ignition Series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Riot Games announces the Ignition Series, the publisher's first step in building an export movement around his recent 5v5 VALORANT competitive tactical shooter.

"We are excited to combine the best of gaming and exports to offer a program that will showcase VALORANT on a global scale," he has declared Whalen Rozell, Senior Director of Export in Riot Games. "The Ignition Series will unlock the creative potential of some of our best partners and help us build a genuine esport movement for the VALORANT community from the ground up."

For the production of the VALORANT Ignition Series, Riot Games has joined forces with more than 20 export organizations, in order to create unique competitive events around the world.

The Ignition Series will begin on June 19, With the'European G2 Esports Invitational, presented by Red Bull, and the RAGE VALORANT JAPAN Invitational.

Future Ignition Series events will be organized for fans of the title in North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea, Japan, South East Asia, Oceania, Europe, Russia, Turkey and the Middle East. Details on additional events will be released in the coming days.

Each organizer will manage their own Ignition Series tournament, with changes that will include competitive open qualifiers, show matches and invitationals with top players, prominent personalities and aspiring amateurs. In countries where VALORANT is available, Ignition Series tournaments will offer players the opportunity to start build a competitive legacy for your region.

"We are ready to open the VALORANT Ignition Series and continue the success of the G2 EU Brawls in a perfect invitational full of entertainment," he has declared Carlos Rodriguez, CEO of G2 Esports. "Our partnership with Riot has helped us make the European League of Legends community the strength it is today as well as contributing to the success of the LEC, and I have no doubt that we will be able to do the same for VALORANT."

"VALORANT is a fantastic title and RIOT has succeeded where many have failed, finding the right position between a fun, casual and a more hardcore competitive experience. Through this Series the world will understand why VALORANT generated all this enthusiasm."

During the closed beta worldwide more than 100 tournaments have taken place and invitational from VALORANT. With the launch of the title, the Ignition Series will try to expand VALORANT's Esport movement globally, making it even easier to follow the competitions, thanks to a series of organized events.

The Ignition Series will highlight a number of tournaments selected every week, to allow talented players to emerge and thus build a global reputation for the top VALORANT teams. Riot Games will support Ignition Series events with an amplification on different channels, including a dedicated landing with an updated calendar, and will offer support to tournament organizers in order to offer an experience "best-in-class”Week after week.

In addition, the long-awaited ranked mode will also arrive next week.