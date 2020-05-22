Riot Games Announces Release Date for Valorant 1.0

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

During the past few weeks, Valorant It has become one of the most popular games, especially on Twitch, where the opportunity to get drops to access its closed beta has attracted waves of users wanting to try new from Riot Games, creators of League of Legends, with which they change their third and enter the genre of a tactical shooter.

The bad news is that this closed beta will end on May 28. The good news is that you won’t have to wait long to continue playing, and this time globally, since on June 2 Valorant will release its version 1.0 that will mark its official release. At that time, the Riot accounts of the beta players will be reset, so you can now say goodbye to the progress of the last weeks.

In addition, it has been promised that new content will be added to coincide with this milestone, which will be enjoyed by all players starting on an equal footing (although those who have been part of the testing phases are a little more tricky). Likewise, the Valiant team will not stop and shortly after launch we will see news such as game modes, new agents, and maps.

Our goal has always been to officially launch Valorant as soon as possible and for the largest number of people, and we are excited to be able to do it on June 2,” said Anna Donlon, Executive Producer of Valorant at Riot Games. “The launch always carries higher expectations, so we want to continue to have conversations with players to maintain our long-term commitment to the Valorant community. This is just the beginning of our journey.

In anticipation of the high demand that the game is expected to have when its access is released to everyone, they have been created new servers in some locations, including Madrid, so the Spanish public should be well covered in terms of online performance and low latency.

Valiant is currently being released on PC for free (with micropayments to purchase cosmetic content for the game), although later versions for consoles and mobiles may be possible according to Riot. If you are still not very clear about what the game is that everyone is talking about, we explain the peculiarities of this hybrid that wants to eat CS: GO, Overwatch and Fortnite.