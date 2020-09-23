Riot Games announces First Strike: VALORANT’s first official tournament on a global scale

Riot Games today announced First Strike, the first tournament organized and managed by the publisher for his 5 vs 5 tactical shooter VALORANT. This global event will give players from around the world an opportunity to kickstart their regional legend.

First Strike will ride the wave of VALORANT esports, leveraging Riot Games’ decade of experience in producing unparalleled esports events and broadcasting. Riot Games is also the largest esports producer in the world, with weekly competitions and broadcasts in various territories of the globe, winner of several Emmys for the League of Legends World Championship, the most followed esports event in the world.

“VALORANT is a deeply competitive game, with all the credentials to become the next great eSport“, he says Whalen Rozelle, senior director of esports at Riot Games. “First Strike will give our thriving competitive ecosystem a platform to showcase their greatness, bringing to life great regional stories and laying the foundation that will support esports for years to come.“

First Strike will propose a series of tournaments around the globe, with various regional finals in North America, Europe, Asia, Brazil and Latin America. Each region will hold a series of merit-based qualifications, from which they will emerge eight teams for the First Strike Finals, produced by Riot, from 3 to 6 December.

The winners will be able to declare themselves the first official VALORANT regional champions. Both professional and amateur teams will be able to qualify for the First Strike finals, through online tournaments managed by the largest esports organizations. “Esports is one of the best investments we can make to support the community over the long term“, he declares on the matter Anna Donlon, executive producer of VALORANT. “As we have already seen with the Ignition Series, there is great demand for a VALORANT professional scene, and we are happy to begin this journey with fans, players and organizations. As a development team, supporting the competitive world of VALORANT is one of our priorities, and we fully believe in this path.“

Since its release, VALORANT has become one of the fastest growing esports, followed online by a huge number of viewers and supported by the commitment of numerous esports professionals from all competitive fields and new emerging talent.

To support VALORANT’s competitive scene, Riot Games has formed an alliance with more than 20 event organizers to launch the Ignition Series and produce various competitions that have attracted the attention of millions of fans.

Over the past six months, hundreds of VALORANT tournaments with various formats have been held, totaling $ 1 million in prizes for teams and players around the world.