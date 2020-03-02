Riot announces the closing of the official League of Legends forums

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Today in Riot Games they not only welcome a new video game called Valorant, it is also a farewell day since the studio has decided to permanently close the official forums of League of Legends.

This community will close on March 9 and the decision to stop using it is that its popularity has fallen considerably in favor of platforms such as Reddit, Discord and various social networks.

For years we have replaced the launch forums with a new version. With that change, our goal was to create a corner where both Riot players and employees could connect beyond the game and comment on the aspects of LoL that most interested them. Many of you have found friends in the forums, as well as colleagues who have led you to victory or died without stopping in endless games. They have been home to epic debates, hilarious bullshit and lots of legendary memes.

On March 16, all the content published in the forums will be erased and nothing will be officially archived, if there is something you want to keep, it is recommended that you put on it right now before the bull catches you.

We want to take this opportunity to thank all our volunteer moderators. Over time, we saw how a voluntary moderation program was developed organically by the game's enthusiasts who wanted to help players in their regions. They have worked hard to organize community events, such as cosplay contests and illustrations. They were always available to chat with other players and lend them a hand when necessary. For all the volunteers who have spent the last decade helping to moderate and care for the community of the forums, thank you very much from the bottom of my heart!

For players to continue to have where to go, links have been shared to sites such as the game community in Reddit or the Spanish community in Discord.