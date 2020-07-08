RiMS Racing: the Italian RaceWard Studio unveils motorcycle simulation

Share it:

Coinciding with the NACON Connect digital event linked to the programming of the Summer Game Fest, Marco Ponte presented the RiMS racing project as founder and director of the Italian software house RaceWard Studio.

The Ponte team, based in Milan, is made up of programmers and designers who have been developing motorcycle games for 20 years. According to RaceWard CEO, RiMS Racing will be based on a unique and innovative concept that makes the motorcycle mechanics a fundamental component of the gaming experience.

Therefore, among the main features of the title, Ponte includes the simulation behavior of each bike recreated in the game, an aspect that will benefit from the work done by Kylotonn Racing on the proprietary engine (the same as the new Test Drive) which RaceWard Studio will use to develop this motorcycle simulation.

In closing intervention, Marco Ponte announces that RiMS Racing will come during thesummer of 2021, but without specifying the rose of platforms on which it will see the light. Waiting to receive further information from the RaceWard Studio team, we remind those who follow us that during the NACON Connect a trailer of Vampire The Masquerade Swansong was also presented.