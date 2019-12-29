Rihanna with funny posts raises the hype on a new album in 2020, and the audience is already quivering

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Okay, by the end of 2018 we were ready to bet that Rihanna would launch in the intergalactic orbit of 2019 on new album. Let it be the 2020 the good year? The forecasts, in fact, have not turned out to be spot on. But stop a moment, because the error could be related to the timing, rather than to the substance. In the last period the social movements of the singer-entrepreneur suggest that there is something boiling in the magic cauldron and soon we could tune in headphones on Rihanna is songs new. A fresh-fresh and veeery suspicious clue was provided by Def Jam Recordings, the label of the pop star, who in recent days has published a post IG with a portrait of Rihanna and with the caption that reads "When you were going to go out, but then you remember that you had wine from the parts of the manger (of the crib)".

This applies to Instagram, then there is also Twitter that has made its contribution. Here Rihanna's label has published another post that increases the hype in the air and on which all the fans have slung as if they were in front of a jar of honey. The most frequent question was (rightly!): "So what? New album in 2020"? With all the memes of those who quiver waiting.

These crumbs from Pollicino join other moves made by Rihanna on Instagram and which have tickled even more the curiosity of those who are looking forward to a new job. In November he published a post Instagram Rihanna with "Update: here I am listening R9 and I refuse to publish it ", where with R9 most likely refers to his new album in the studio, which is the ninth and would come later Anti, published in 2016.

In light of this post IG published by Rihanna, that of the Def Jam Recordings label acquires even more sense and would confirm that everything is on the launch pad and could arrive very soon. Rihanna the 2019 so leave him looking forward to something (hopefully) for the 2020. From what the singer says, it would end and it would be just a matter of finding the courage to throw it out, and then receive the audience's response. We can understand that the comparison with the outside is not exactly easy even for an artist like Rihanna, who, moreover, in the last period seemed to have dedicated herself to other missions, very far from music.

Rihanna closes 2019 with great success as an entrepreneur and opens 2020 with new promises: will there be a new album? Gareth Cattermole / BFC

Rihanna, Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty

Since it came out Anti in 2016 Rihanna, in fact, took the entrepreneurial path, first with her brand Fenty Beauty and then with that of lingerie, Savage x Fenty. In both cases, exclusivity has been his motto, both for beauty products, whose range of nuances has expanded to meet the needs of all types of women, and with the measures of underwear, which has the boundaries of standard sizes have been broken down to adapt to naturally different bodies. Rihanna today boasts a great success not only in music. Her business has grown rapidly and her sales have become stellar, confirming that Rihanna is like a Midas queen, able to turn everything she touches into gold. Anti as soon as it was released it had become platinum in a few hours and its beauty and fashion brands on Instagram have broken records from the first minute.

Rihanna, Chris Brown, love and success

One would almost think that at the basis of Rihanna's success there is also her character, the one she has always defended with the pride of who cares about the opinion of others: criticism has bounced on her physique, on her clothing at times bizarre (however that queen on heels!) and with a few touches she removed the gossip that wanted her tied to Jay-Z in the period in which she had become her protégé and with Beyoncé's eyes on her "She is Beyoncé, I am Jay-Z's new lever. We say goodbye if we meet, but we're not really friends. " She has also become an icon thanks to this ability to dictate the rules on her own, and her life, it must be said, has not always been easy.

Despite her success in music, her prestigious collaborations, such as those with Drake, Calvin Harris, Paul McCartney, Kanye West, toxic love did not spare her. At Grammy 2009, the music ceremony that pairs with the Oscars for cinema, had not occurred and the reason was linked to the relationship that Rihanna is Chris Brown they had: on the eve of the event, he had accused himself of physical violence and assault. Rihanna's bruised photos went around the world and were shocking. Chris Brown was arrested immediately afterwards and then sentenced to 5 years of probation, 180 days of work and recovery in a center against Domestic violence.

In these 10 years Rihanna's love life has always been wrapped in a thick veil of privacy. There are those who spoke of a tight link with Drake, had a flirtation with the footballer Karim Benzema and for a couple of years the Rihanna's boyfriend is Hassan Jameel, whose Arab family in the ranking Forbes is in twelfth place among the richest.