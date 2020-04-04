Rihanna reveals why she really broke up with her ex-partner

Share it:

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, whose stage name is Rihanna and is originally from Saint Michael, Barbados, surprises by revealing the reason why she really ended up with her ex-partner, Saudi businessman Hassam Jadeel.

Rihanna, who in addition to being a singer and songwriter is a fashion designer, actress, diplomat, writer and philanthropist from Barbadian, gives an interview to British Vogue magazine, and talks about her love life.

The famous interpreter of songs like Diamonds, Work and Stay mentions that she cut her relationship with Hassam Jadeel for a very important reason.

You don't have time to put up with shit, you know? When you're overwhelmed, you should start cutting things, "says the beautiful Rihanna.

Rihanna, in the face of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, became one of the first celebrities in the world to have given a donation to combat the pandemic crisis.

Rihanna is one of the most famous singers in the world and perhaps also the richest, since according to Forbes, she has a fortune of about 600 million dollars, the result of her work as a singer and businesswoman.

The beautiful Rihanna has managed to position herself worldwide as a businesswoman thanks to her clothing and makeup brands and is always in touch with her millions of fans through Instagram.

Rihanna to receive NAACP award for her career

Rihanna, 31, will be honored soon. The NAACP announced in recent days that the singer was selected for her "innovative career as an artist and musician, but (someone who) has also distinguished herself as a stellar civil servant."

Rihanna will receive the award during the February 22 ceremony that will be televised for the first time on BET in Pasadena, California.

Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy winner who launched her own fashion line last year called Fenty with LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, the world's largest luxury group.

And it also has a lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, which debuted in 2018.