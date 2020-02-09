Rihanna reveals who is going to spend Valentine's day

Share it:

Rihanna He presented his new spring-summer collection for Fenty yesterday in New York. Among the new designs are sweatshirts, jogger pants, oversized models or knitted pieces like the orange dress she was wearing for the event (and that, by the way, fit like a glove). All very colorful, comfortable, timeless and informal, but with a lot of vibes. If you want to browse, you can find the whole new collection on the website of the singer's signature, but we anticipate that it has nothing to do with lingerie Valentine's Day, ‘Savage x Fenty’, which he presented just over a month ago.

During the event, a journalist from The Cut did not want to miss the opportunity to ask him what he will do on February 14. Recall that the sentimental situation of the singer has given enough to talk about in recent weeks, since Rihanna He recently broke his relationship with Hassan Jammel, with whom he had been three years. And besides, it is rumored that he may be dating the rapper A $ AP Rocky (former Kendall Jenner).

Rihanna will spend Valentine recording with Pharrel Williams

Well, this is what Rihanna answered when asked about her plans for Valentine's Day: "I will be in the studio. I am really excited, I cannot say who I am working with, but it is someone I have been wanting to work with a lot time, "he said. And, after a smile, he couldn't resist confessing: "Okay, I'll tell you: it's Pharrell", referring to Pharrel Williams, the American rapper and composer.

What will these two be doing together? We are crazy to find out! Meanwhile, we can only wait for the imminent premiere of the documentary about his life (Amazon Prime Video).