Rihanna responds to the COVID-19 pandemic by donating $ 5 million

Robyn Rihanna Fenty, better known in the music and fashion industry as Rihanna, has done her "bit" to try to improve the situation for those most affected by the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). The singer donated $ 5 million to different charities through the Clara Lionel Foundation, a non-profit organization that she founded in 2012.

In a statement, singer Rihanna released: "When we started this year, we could never have imagined how the Coronavirus would so dramatically alter our lives. No matter who or where it is, this pandemic will affect us all and for the most vulnerable of the world, the worst may be yet to come. "

A part of Rihanna's generous donation will go to food banks that offer food to communities at risk of exclusion and to the elderly in the United States, they will also go to the purchase of tests and materials to care for the sick in countries like Haiti and Malawi.

We have responded to COVID-19 by donating $ 5 million to prepare the most vulnerable communities with medicine, equipment and access to food.

"The money will help those who work in the field on the front line, helping the most vulnerable in the United States, the Caribbean and Africa to prepare for what is to come," Rihanna said.

The interpreter also indicated that the money will go to buy protective equipment for workers in the health sectors, tools to maintain laboratories and intensive care units, vaccine development, train medical personnel, distribute respiratory supplies, food banks and also to senior citizens.

The death toll from Coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to rise.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) has left more than 546 thousand people infected in 188 countries around the world; more than 24 thousand people have lost their lives. The number of recovered people rises above 123 thousand.

The United States is already the country with the most people infected with COVID-19, exceeding 82 thousand cases, above the 81 thousand 700 in China.

Italy and Spain have overcome the deaths of China this month of March and they already accumulate between both countries, more than 12 thousand deceased people.

