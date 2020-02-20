Rihanna could go out in 'The Twilight Zone'

Share it:

We have not known much about Rihanna for a long time, but it seems the pop star could be news again thanks to the small screen, which would return after passing through 'Bates Motel'. Apparently, he reports The Illuminerdi, the singer would be about to sign for the new season of 'The Twilight Zone', a new version of the classic series of the sixties that CBS launched last year with Jordan Peele as presenter and narrator.

His first season got quite positive reviews, capturing the spirit of the original series while providing a new perspective of the program for the most current generations. And to help capture the attention of this younger audience, the season featured several guest stars throughout this season. People like John Cho ('Searching', 'Star Trek'), Kumail Nanjiani ('The Big Sick'), Steven Yeun ('The Walking Dead', 'Burning'), Tracy Morgan ('The Last OG', '30 Rock ' ), and Ginnifer Goodwin ('Once upon a time') they met on the first delivery, list of celebrities They hope to overcome with their second part.

The series was renewed for a second season in 2019 and, although there is still time for it to be aired, we already know the names of some stars that claim to conquer fans in the new episodes, such as Joel McHale ('The Joel McHale Show'), Billy Porter ('Pose') and Tony Hale ('Veep', 'Toy Story 4'), to which Rihanna could now join.

It has not yet been officially confirmed if it accepted the role, but hopefully the response of the artist has been affirmative and delights us with an episode full of terror.