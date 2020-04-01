Rihanna confesses that she has been living secretly in Mexico

Share it:

Pop singer Rihanna expressed in an interview with Vogue magazine her great love for Mexico and confessed that, in addition to London, Paris and Barbados, she has lived for a time in the Aztec capital because Mexicans remind her of the inhabitants of Guyana , his mother's native country.

During her interview with the fashion magazine, the interpreter expressed her great affection for the country and even joked that she would have to have a DNA test: "I love Mexico, I may have to do a DNA test."

She explained to the British magazine that in recent years she has become a nomadic person, having a house in London, Paris, Barbados and Mexico, where she feels more relaxed.

The creator of "Fenty Beauty" explained feeling empathy with Mexicans and Latinos who are discriminated against in the United States, since she assures that she knows how it feels that immigration arrests migrants.

Guyanese are like the Mexicans of Barbados, so I identify myself, and that is why I really relate to and empathize with Mexicans or Latinos, who are discriminated against in the United States. I know what it's like for immigration to come into your home in the middle of the night and drag people out, "RiRi said in an interview with Vogue.

Similarly, he recalled the times in which he suffered and the difficulties he experienced when his mother emigrated from his native Barbados.

Let's say I know what that fight is like. I have witnessed it, I have been there. I think I was eight years old when I had to live that in the middle of the night. So I know how daunting it is for a child, and if my father had been dragged out of my house, I can guarantee you that my life would have been a disaster. "

On the other hand, Rihanna revealed that in the future there are plans to become the mother of some 3 or 4 children, at the same time as continuing with their companies and, of course, with their music.

The release of Rihanna's new album

Much has been rumored about the release of Rihanna's new album, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated in recent years, however, she has focused on her career as a fashion designer with her lingerie line "Savage".

She has also been one of the greats in the makeup industry, overshadowing Kylie Jenner with the sales and popularity of "Fenty Beauty".