Rihanna breaks up with her boyfriend Hassan Jameel after three years of relationship

January 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
Rihanna He becomes the protagonist again but, this time, it has nothing to do with his music, his lingerie collection or his wonderful beauty products. This time, his love life will be responsible for starring the headlines around the world.

After three years of relationship and a very cautious and almost unnoticed love story, our Riri puts an end to his relationship with billionaire Hassan Jameel, with which he was 3 years together. This has been reported by the American media Us Weekly exclusively a few hours ago.

Although this medium specialized in celebrities and their lives does not give many more details. That is to say, we don't know the reasons, neither the moment nor who of the two decided to stop this beautiful story after three years, but what they do confirm is that Rihanna returns to the singles' sideAt least in what we have been in 2020.

Rihanna's relationship with Hassan Jameel: unnoticed and silent

After a stable three-year relationship, Rihanna stated in several interviews that she was very much in love with Hassan, yes it is true that she has never given clues about possible future plans with her partner. That is to say, that after three years, there was no wedding plan or to start a family together. Also, in an interview in the magazine Interview Magazine "Only God knows what plans he has for us. Sometimes we plan and then he laughs, doesn't he?"

After this break in the love life of Rihanna, we are many fans of the singer who go one step further and we start to speculate: will the flame have jumped between 'Riri' and Drake after they met again on his birthday? Only time will talk about possible causes of this break.

