Rihanna at NAACP 2020 and her speech to win the united battles: "The problems of others are yours!"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Rihanna, which on February 20 celebrated its 31st birthday, ai NAACP 2020 did a speech to be noted because it makes you think about a type of attitude that would be better to archive, the one we don't care about problems of others because "if the problem is yours, it is not mine". And so who knows. Well, no, it does not work exactly like that in a society where members are tied together in many ways and the repercussions inevitably fall on everyone, even if one is under the illusion that this is not the case. For this reason, it would be better to start to change your mentality by reasoning in a broader sense and avoiding letting your attention fall only on the "home garden".

Rihanna at NAACP 2020. Getty Images

Rihanna ai NAACP 2020, the speech

The singer of Stay Rihanna, which has had its new album on the launch pad on February 22, along with Lizzo and other stars, she was one of the protagonists of NAACP Image Award 2020, the awards that every year the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, aka the National Association for the promotion of people of color, awards to personalities of art and entertainment, understood as music, cinema and literature, who have distinguished by their commitment to defense of rights. The ceremony is the consideration of the Grammys and Oscars and was born to give voice to the African Americans who sometimes did not feel represented in those events.

As well he said Rihanna today the problem of equality rights for minorities and not only (see the question of gender equality between men and women) must be of common interest. The rights of blacks are only an example and the reasoning is to be applied to anyone, who speaks of ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender, religion, social status.

Rihanna, the speech to win the united battles because the problems are not only of the others, they are also ours

Rihanna on the stage of NAACP Image Award 2020 she was rewarded, in the words of President and CEO Derrick Johnson, for her "revolutionary career as an artist and musician", for her commercial successes and for "her significant record as an activist and philanthropist". The star of Instagram Rihanna she has always been at the forefront of humanitarian causes, as her own shows Clara Lionel Foundation, the charity organization that the star founded in honor of her grandmother Clara and which supports schooling projects in the poorest areas of Africa, such as Malawi.

Rihanna at the NAACP Image Awards 2020. Getty Images

As usual on these occasions, the pop star and entrepreneur of Fenty Beauty (Fenty is Savage X Fenty) pronounced a speech on the occasion of the withdrawal of the award in which he spoke of the importance of carrying on the united battles and making one's voice heard starting from the people close to us:

"My part is really a small part of the work that needs to be done in this world. The only thing I've really learned is that we need to fix this world together. We can't be divided: I can't stress it enough."

Rihanna went on to say that one of the great evils is the mentality which leads us to think that i problems of others are not of our interest:

"We can't let this kind of insensitivity penetrate, 'If it's your problem, it's not mine', because, for example, it's just a problem for women. It's just a problem for black people. It's just a problem for people. poor. "

"I mean, how many of us in this room have colleagues, partners, friends from other ethnic backgrounds, gender, orientation, religion? Raise your hands. Then you know that if they want to share the bread with you, they like you. This is also theirs problem".

Finally Rihanna concluded with an invitation to make the difference in her own small way:

"So we have to march, protest and post on Michael Brown Jr. and the Atatiana Jefferson of the world. Tell your friends to stop."

In his speech Rihanna he referred to Michael Brown Jr. and Atatiana Jefferson to give them universal value. The problem of black people and discounts with the police in the USA is very serious and problematic. Michael Brown Jr. was killed in Ferguson, Missouri in 2014 by a white police officer apparently following a robbery. We will not go into the specific merits of the matter, we only tell you that the connection between the robbery and the murder was under investigation and the episode had sparked many protests because the Police Department had been accused of handling the order situation public with military methods. The other story is that of Atatiana Jefferson. In October 2019 the woman was killed by a policeman, who had been called by a suspicious neighbor by the open door and the lights on in her house. The gunshot started from the garden and through the window, as soon as she approached, alerted by the noises outside. The policeman then resigned.

Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email.

SIGN UP HERE