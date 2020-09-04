Rihanna and Amazon Prime: unveiled the release date of the documentary on the pop icon

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Only a few months have passed since the announcement of the millionaire agreement between Rihanna and Prime Studios and now the release date of the documentary that will delve into the private and professional life of the star has been revealed: discover it beyond the jump.

The documentary is directed by the director Peter Berg and it was he, in his most recent interview with Collider, who revealed the surprise to the fans:

“Rihanna and I have been working on a documentary about her life for almost four years. Amazon will release it in the summer of next year, hopefully around July 4th. These past years [a lavorare] with her they were a truly epic experience “.

Berg then went on to tell about the many commitments of Rihanna, a successful business woman, model and singer that have slowed down the work: “She is an extraordinary woman, who every day seems to grow and engage in new businesses and new endeavors at such a pace that it’s really hard to keep up with it. So every time we thought we were finishing the film and editing it, she did something like liven up her own line of fashion, lingerie, or skincare. It’s going well, now she is working on her next album and is having such a success that we don’t want to put the brakes on her, but we will try to close [il progetto] in spring and to bring it out in summer “.