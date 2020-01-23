Rihanna, after the farewell to Hassan Jameel starts flirting with Asap Rocky?

Share it:

We did not even have time to metabolize the news of the end of the relationship between Rihanna and boyfriend Hassan Jameel that there is already talk of a new (famous) flirt for the singer of We Found Love, who would have consoled herself in the arms of the rapper, model and music producer Asap Rocky. What?

Rihanna and Asap Rocky together at The Fashion Awards 2019. Samir HusseinGetty Images

Rihanna and flirting with Asap Rocky

According to what reported by Us Weekly in fact between Rihanna and Rakim Athelaston Mayers (this is the real name of the singer) the passion would break out again after the two had secretly frequented in 2013 while shooting the song's music video Fashion Killa, in which both appear. Six years later Rihanna and Asap Rocky would have approached again just as some shots taken in the last few days of the two alleged lovebirds, immortalized together in the backstage of the benefit concert Yams Day Benefit (held in Brooklyn, New York), which also included another former Rihanna historian: Drake. And if Rihanna had come to the event together with Asap Rocky just to make her historian jealous former? After all the rumors that between Rihanna and Drake it is not entirely finished they never subsided.

What if Asap Rocky was really just a friend? After all, the two have been immortalized together on numerous occasions over the last few months, starting from the Paris Fashion Week held in June (where they posed smiling and happy sitting next to each other) up to the Diamond Ball in September, only to appear as a couple on the red carpet of The Fashion Awards London in December. In short, let's give them the benefit of the doubt!

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel, is love over?

What is really between Riri and the ex of Iggy Azalea for now it is not known, also because in reality Rihanna has not yet confirmed the news of the end of her relationship with theArab entrepreneur Hassan Jameel, with whom she was engaged for three years.

Self Rihanna and Asap Rocky were really just two good guys friends who help and comfort in the most difficult and sad moments this would explain why the couple was photographed together a few hours after the news of the new-found condition of single of the singer with 78 million followers on Instagram. Regardless of whether it's with Drake, Hassan Jameel, Asap Rocky or any other guy on earth, it doesn't matter, what really matters is that Rihanna is calm and happy. Of course, if from all this joy then new music should arise then we could not be happier!

